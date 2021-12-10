Collins (abdomen) was limited in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Collins maintained his activity level for a second straight session, one day removed from coach Pete Carroll telling Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that the running back feels "considerably better" due to nagging injuries to his midsection. Friday's practice report may clear Collins outright for Week 14 action at Houston, but even if it doesn't he seems to be trending toward a return after sitting out this past Sunday against the 49ers. The Seahawks backfield may be some combination of Collins, Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas and potentially practice squad member Adrian Peterson this weekend, while Travis Homer's (calf/hamstring) status is up in the air after missing Thursday's practice.
