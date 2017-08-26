Play

Collins played four snaps and did not get a carry in Seattle's third preseason game against the Chiefs.

Collins wasn't injured -- he still played special teams. Meanwhile, reserves J.D. McKissic and Mike Davis totaled 16 touches. It's been clear for a few weeks that he was on the roster bubble, and the only reason his bubble hasn't burst is the NFL's new cutdown schedule.

