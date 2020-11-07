The Seahawks elevated Collins to the active roster Saturday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Collins joined the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday, but coach Pete Carroll said that he'd feel "very comfortable" with Collins having a role in Sunday's game against the Bills. The 26-year-old last played for the Ravens in 2018 when he posted 411 yards and seven touchdowns on 114 carries and 105 yards and a score on 15 receptions. Last week against the 49ers, rookie DeeJay Dallas garnered 23 touches while Travis Homer, who was battling through a knee contusion, was only available on an emergency basis. If Homer's health is improved enough, Collins likely will operate as the No. 3 back.