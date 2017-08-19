Collins led the Seahawks with 58 yards on 10 rushes Friday in the team's second exhibition game but also lost a fumble in the red zone.

Collins' 5.8 yards per carry looks good, but 38 yards came on five rushes on the game's final drive against third-teamers. He also had four catches for 35 yards but is clearly behind Chris Carson, who got first-team snaps with Thomas Rawls (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (groin) out. And Collins might also be trailing Mike Davis, who looked much more dynamic, totaling 59 yards and a touchdown on seven touches. A fifth-round pick in 2016, Collins' days as a Seahawk look numbered.