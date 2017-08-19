Seahawks' Alex Collins: Red-zone fumble mars decent game
Collins led the Seahawks with 58 yards on 10 rushes Friday in the team's second exhibition game but also lost a fumble in the red zone.
Collins' 5.8 yards per carry looks good, but 38 yards came on five rushes on the game's final drive against third-teamers. He also had four catches for 35 yards but is clearly behind Chris Carson, who got first-team snaps with Thomas Rawls (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (groin) out. And Collins might also be trailing Mike Davis, who looked much more dynamic, totaling 59 yards and a touchdown on seven touches. A fifth-round pick in 2016, Collins' days as a Seahawk look numbered.
More News
-
Seahawks' Alex Collins: Struggles in preseason opener•
-
Seahawks' Alex Collins: Losing weight•
-
Seahawks' Alex Collins: Hustles for 59 total yards•
-
Seahawks' Alex Collins: Could start for injured Rawls in Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Alex Collins: In line for more touches behind Rawls•
-
Seahawks' Alex Collins: Inactive Sunday, slips down depth chart•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...