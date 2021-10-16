Collins is slated to be the Seahawks' lead back Sunday in Pittsburgh after the team placed Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Collins' workload has increased in each successive game since he made his season debut back in Week 2, both in terms of snap and touch counts. In Week 4, he merely got work at the expense of a healthy at the time Carson, while Collins was the starter in place of Carson last Thursday. During that two-game stretch, Collins earned 56 percent of the offensive snaps, but he's only averaged a modest 3.6 YPC on 25 rushes. On a positive note, his four catches have gone at a 14.8-yard clip, and he's scored one rushing TD. Behind Collins, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer will handle complementary roles while the Seahawks prepare for the potential activation of Rashaad Penny (calf) from IR for Week 7.