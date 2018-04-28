Seahawks' Alex McGough: Heading to Seattle

The Seahawks selected McGough in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 220th overall.

The former Florida International quarterback quietly rose up draft boards late in the process and ultimately was selected in the seventh round as a project. McGough played four years at FIU and threw for over 9,000 yards in that span. He has a decent frame at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, but his lack of arm strength is a bit of a concern. He profiles as a depth option and backup in Seattle.