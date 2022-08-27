Robinson sustained a knee injury during Friday's preseason loss to the Cowboys, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Robinson sustained his injury early in the second quarter Friday, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Robinson "banged his knee on the ground," and the extent of the injury isn't yet clear. His status for the Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos on Sept. 12 remains to be seen.
