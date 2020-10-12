Robinson made three tackles in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.
The rookie fifth-rounder was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season before making his NFL debut in Week 3 and recording a 37 percent snap share and a sack. He's maintained a similar workload in both games since then and now has five tackles -- three for a loss -- a sack and two quarterback pressures through three games. Robinson's been productive from the first snap, so it's worth keeping an eye on how the rookie progresses.