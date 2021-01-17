Robinson produced 22 tackles and four sacks over 14 games during the 2020 season.
Robinson was a healthy scratch for each of the first two games, but he made an immediate impact in his NFL debut, recording three solo tackles and a sack against Dallas in Week 3. The rookie out of Syracuse finished fifth on the team in sacks despite averaging fewer than 25 defensive snaps per game. His role in 2021 will depend on a few factors, but most importantly will be whether Benson Mayowa and Carlos Dunlap re-sign with the Seahawks.