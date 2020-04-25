Seahawks' Alton Robinson: Goes to Seattle

Seattle selected Robinson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 148th overall.

The Seahawks are adding edge talent in this class, nabbing Robinson after getting Darrell Taylor out of Tennessee in the second round. Robinson, a Syracuse product, is a standout athlete who ran a 4.69 in the 40 at the combine at 264 pounds and also had strong scores in the jumps and shuttle. His best season came in 2018, when he racked up 10.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss. He regressed in 2019 with 9.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks, which may have hurt his stock. That said, his 2018 plus his strong combine suggests he has tools worth developing by the Seattle coaching staff.