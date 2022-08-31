Robinson (knee) suffered a sprained PCL during Friday's preseason loss to the Cowboys, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
In spite of Henderson's early exit Friday, coach Pete Carroll doesn't believe that the defensive end is dealing with a long-term injury. Carroll thinks the 2020 fifth-rounder will have a chance to make it back in time for the Seahawks' season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 12, but his status will likely come into focus based on his participation in practice over the next two weeks.
