Robinson didn't record a tackle in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears.
Robinson's blank stat line wasn't due to a lack of opportunity; he logged 24 defensive snaps (34 percent). He made more of an impact in the preseason opener, when he managed to post a solo tackle and two quarterback hits. Robinson showed some promise through his first two NFL seasons, as he posted five sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits. However, his opportunities may remain scarce, as the Seahawks have a solid set of pass-rushers including Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe (shoulder).
