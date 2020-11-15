Robinson is active for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.
Benson Mayowa (ankle) will be unable to go at the right defensive end spot, aligning the rookie fifth-round draft choice for his second start in three weeks. Robinson shined with his first starting opportunity Week 8 against the 49ers, tallying three total tackles along with his second sack of the 2020 campaign. Getting to Rams signal-caller Jared Goff will be challenging Sunday, with Los Angeles tied for the second-fewest QB sacks allowed per game this season (1.2).