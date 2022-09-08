Robinson (knee) will be out Monday against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Robinson suffered the injury in the Seahawks' Aug. 26 preseason game against the Cowboys. His absence could leave the Seahawks thin at linebacker with Jordyn Brooks (hamstring) and Boye Mafe (shoulder) considered questionable. Robinson will work to be ready to go for Week 2 against the 49ers.