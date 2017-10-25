Darboh caught both of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Giants.

The 29 yards were a career high for the rookie, who is trying to work his way up the depth chart in Seattle. His 21 offensive snaps were still just fifth among Seattle receivers on Sunday, so he still has a ways to go. As he has just five catches thus far this season, he should not be on anyone's fantasy radar at this point.