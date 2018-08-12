Coach Pete Carroll considers Darboh day-to-day with a hip injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Darboh is competing with or one of the final wideout spots in Seattle, so a quick return may be vital for his chances. The second-year pro didn't make a catch in Thursday's preseason game, but he'll have extra time to recover with Seattle's next contest Saturday against the Chargers.

