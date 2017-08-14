Play

Darboh is nursing an injured sternum, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Darboh reportedly injured his sternum during Friday's practice and was unable to play in Sunday's preseason game as a result. The team doesn't appear too concerned regarding his status moving forward which is a good sign. With it looking like Paul Richardson could be out awhile the team is hoping Darboh can step up in his place when healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories