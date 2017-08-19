Darboh is being evaluated for a concussion and won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Darboh doesn't necessarily have a concussion but the Seahawks are going to make sure before they let him get back on the field. While the third-round rookie is in pretty safe standing as far as securing a roster spot goes, missed time at this stage in the preseason could potentially have a negative impact on his ability to carve out a significant role on offense ahead of Week 1.