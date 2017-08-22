Play

Head coach Pete Carroll said Darboh has cleared concussion protocol, Tony Drovetto of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Darboh was forced to leave Friday's preseason game against the Vikings after receiving a blow to the head. Fortunately, it doesn't look like he suffered any sort of serious injury. He cleared protocol at a very convenient time, too, as the Seahawks all important third preseason game is four days away.

