Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Has reception in win
Darboh nabbed his lone target for a 16-yard gain in Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers.
Darboh's lone catch came late in the first quarter and helped set up Seattle's second field goal of the contest. Overall, Darboh was on the field for 14 of 82 offensive snaps. After trading away Jermaine Kearse, Seattle opened up space behind Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin. The battle between Paul Richardson, Tanner McEvoy and Darboh -- who trailed the group in snaps on Sunday -- will be worth watching.
More News
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Makes first catch of preseason in finale•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Still without a catch in preseason•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Passes concussion protocol•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Dealing with injured sternum•
-
Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Picked by Seattle•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...