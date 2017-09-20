Darboh nabbed his lone target for a 16-yard gain in Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers.

Darboh's lone catch came late in the first quarter and helped set up Seattle's second field goal of the contest. Overall, Darboh was on the field for 14 of 82 offensive snaps. After trading away Jermaine Kearse, Seattle opened up space behind Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin. The battle between Paul Richardson, Tanner McEvoy and Darboh -- who trailed the group in snaps on Sunday -- will be worth watching.