Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Nursing new injury
Darboh (hip) is also dealing with a clavicle injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Darboh is accumulating injuries at the wrong time, as he is competing for a depth receiver role for the Seahawks. He has been sidelined for nearly two weeks, and his return remains unclear at this point.
