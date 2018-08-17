Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Out another week
Darboh (hip) will be out for another week, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Darboh suffered the injury at some point this past weekend, and it looks like it is a fairly serious one given that he won't be able to take the field for another week. Darboh is competing for one of the final wide receiver spots on the Seahawks' roster, and he'll want to be healthy for the final two preseason games in order to have a legitimate chance at surviving final roster cuts.
