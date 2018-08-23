Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Out for Friday's preseason contest
Darboh (hip) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Darboh's hip injury is coming on two weeks now and it's uncertain as to what kind of progress is being made at the moment. The Michigan product showed some flashes of ability during his rookie campaign one season ago, but Darboh currently finds himself outside of the top four on the receiving depth chart. Availability is as important as anything in this league and an extended absence won't do Darboh any favors leading into the regular season.
