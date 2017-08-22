Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Passes concussion protocol
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Darboh has cleared concussion protocol, Tony Drovetto of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Darboh was forced to leave last week's preseason game against the Vikings after receiving a blow to the head. Fortunately, he avoided an extended setback and could be ready to go for the Seahawks' next exhibition Friday against the Chiefs, assuming he's able to put in a couple of practices during the week.
