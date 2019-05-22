Coach Pete Carroll said Darboh (hip) is back at practice and looks good, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The 2017 third-round pick caught just eight passes in 16 games his rookie season, then spent his entire sophomore campaign on injured reserve with a hip injury. The Seahawks actually waived him at the end of the preseason, but he reverted back to their roster after the Patriots claimed him and he failed a physical examination. Darboh needs to establish special-teams value to secure a roster spot, after the Seahawks selected D.K. Metcalf (second round), Gary Jennings (fourth) and John Ursua (seventh) in the 2019 draft.