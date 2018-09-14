The Seahawks placed Darboh (hip) on injured reserve Friday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Darboh underwent an odd chain of events after he was waived by the Seahawks, as he was claimed by the Patriots but failed a physical, sending him back to Seattle's roster. He then had hip surgery. His injured reserve designation is retroactive to Sept. 5, making him inelgibile to return to the Seahawks this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories