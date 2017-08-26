Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Still without a catch in preseason
Darboh did not catch either of his two targets Friday against the Chiefs and has yet to catch a pass in preseason.
Darboh did not play in the first exhibition game because of a sternum injury and then left the second preseason game with a concussion after one target. He played 10 snaps Friday. Darboh has done little to impress, but the Seahawks aren't likely to cut their third-round pick, and there's little chance he would pass through waivers if they wanted to put him on the practice squad.
