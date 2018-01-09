Darboh caught eight of thirteen targets for 71 yards in 16 games for the Seahawks in 2017.

Darboh caught only three passes in three preseason games and similarly struggled to make an offensive impact for Seattle in the regular season. Hopefully a full offseason with the Seahawks will lead to better production in the 23-year-old sophomore season.

