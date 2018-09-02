Darboh (hip) was waived by Seattle on Saturday, the team's official website reports.

A third-round pick last year, Darboh caught just eight passes as a rookie and never seemed to generate much momentum as a potential contributor in the offense. The Seahawks likely drafted him with the belief he'd be a key special teamer at the very least, but even that never came to fruition. The team may still keep Darboh on the practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed. There hasn't been any suggestion that his recent hip injury is serious.

More News
Our Latest Stories