Seahawks' Amara Darboh: Will play in Thursday's preseason contest
Darboh (hip) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against Oakland, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The former Michigan standout will likely play for his job during the team's last audition before the games count. While Darboh has shown flashes of potential during his short tenure in Seattle, a history of inconsistencies and nagging injuries has led him to fear his job security. Darboh is believed to be battling Marcus Johnson, David Moore and Keenan Reynolds for depth receiver spots.
