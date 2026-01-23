Kight (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kight was unable to practice in Wednesday or Thursday's sessions and will likely be unable to suit up for the third matchup between the Seahawks and Rams. The depth offensive lineman's absence means the health of Josh Jones (knee), who is listed as questionable, will be key for the Seahawks' offensive line reserves.