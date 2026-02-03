Kight (knee) was placed on IR on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The rookie offensive lineman from UCF joined Seattle's active roster late in the season with both Charles Cross and Josh Jones dealing with injuries. However, Kight won't be able to suit up for the Super Bowl LX matchup against the Patriots on Sunday after moving to IR. Expect Jones and Mason Richman to operate as the Seahawks' top reserve tackles while Kight is out.