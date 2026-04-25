The Seahawks selected Fuller in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 236th overall.

Fuller (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) spent the first two years of his collegiate career at the FCS level before transferring to Toledo in 2022, and it wasn't until his fourth season with the Rockets that he stepped into a starting role. A safety-turned-cornerback, Fuller boasts a desirable frame for his position and logged a solid 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and Seattle's behind starting outside corners Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe is sufficient to allow the rookie seventh-rounder time to develop. Fuller's combination of size and speed could help him carve out a role on special teams early in his NFL career.