Bradford (elbow) did not sustain a significant injury in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

Bradford suffered an elbow injury in the second half, ultimately being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Head coach Mike Macdonald said following the game that the offensive lineman's injury "isn't serious" and that it was just significant enough for him to not finish the game.

