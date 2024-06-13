Share Video

Link copied!

Bradford (ankle) was spotted doing individual and position drills during Wednesday's mandatory minicamp session, Corbin K. Smith of Sports Illustrated reports.

Bradford tweaked his ankle during Seattle's OTAs just a couple weeks ago, but it seems as if he's already moved past the issue. The 23-year-old offensive lineman made 10 starts during his rookie campaign, playing a total of 661 offensive snaps. Now that Bradford has returned to full health, he's expected to start as the Seahawks' right guard in 2024.

More News