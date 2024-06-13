Bradford (ankle) was spotted doing individual and position drills during Wednesday's mandatory minicamp session, Corbin K. Smith of Sports Illustrated reports.
Bradford tweaked his ankle during Seattle's OTAs just a couple weeks ago, but it seems as if he's already moved past the issue. The 23-year-old offensive lineman made 10 starts during his rookie campaign, playing a total of 661 offensive snaps. Now that Bradford has returned to full health, he's expected to start as the Seahawks' right guard in 2024.
