Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Cleared for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (elbow) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Bradford was forced out of Seattle's Week 13 matchup against the Vikings with an elbow injury. It wasn't considered serious at the time, and he logged two full practices as well as a limited session ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta. Bradford will be ready to start at right guard.
