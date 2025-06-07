Bradford (ankle) is healthy for the Seahawks' offseason training activities and has seen some work with the first-team offense, Justin Melo of Seahawks Wire reports.

Bradford suffered an ankle injury against Arizona in Week 12 of last season and remained on IR for the remainder of the campaign. The LSU product started at right guard in all 11 of the games he participated in last year, and he could be in the running to reprise that role in 2025. Christian Hayes is also an option to take on the starting role, as is Sataoa Laumea, who took over as the starter following Bradford's injury last season.