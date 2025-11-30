Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Exits game with elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Bradford is having his elbow evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's contest. Christian Haynes has taken over at right guard in Bradford's absence.
More News
-
Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Ready to rock•
-
Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Competing for starting role in OTAs•
-
Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Lands on IR due to ankle injury•
-
Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Injures ankle against Arizona•
-
Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Unlikely to return vs. Cards•