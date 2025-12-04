default-cbs-image
Bradford (elbow) was a full participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Bradford is back on the field just three days after suffering an elbow injury in the Week 13 win over the Vikings. The 24-year-old should continue to serve as the team's starting right guard during Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

