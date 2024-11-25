Bradford suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Coach Mike Macdonald said Bradford's ankle isn't broken, but he's expected to miss at least the next game next Sunday against the Jets, Crabtree added. Christian Haynes replaced Bradford at right guard following the injury.
