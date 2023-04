The Seahawks selected Bradford in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 108th overall.

The Seahawks traded up to select the prospect from LSU. Bradford is a hulking interior body (6-foot-4, 332 pounds), but he really explodes out of his stance and feels like a true mauler in the rushing attack. Given the Seahawks' emphasis on the running game, it's possible the 22-year-old could push Evan Brown for a starting spot at right guard.