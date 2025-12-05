Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (elbow) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The starting right guard suffered the elbow injury last week against the Vikings but participated in full during Wednesday's practice. Bradford's status will be worth monitoring as Sunday's matchup with the Falcons approaches.
