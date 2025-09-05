Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (back) did not participate at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Bradford was a full participant at practice to open the week Wednesday, but he popped up on the injury report Thursday with a back issue. It's unclear what the severity of the injury is, and he will look to return to practice Friday. If Bradford is unavailable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the 49ers, Bryce Cabeldue is a candidate to start at right guard in his place.
