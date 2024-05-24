Bradford tweaked his ankle during OTAs on Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Per coach Mike Macdonald, Bradford shouldn't be out long. Once back to 100 percent, he'll compete with Nick Harris and rookie third-rounder Christian Haynes for a starting spot on the interior of the offensive line.
