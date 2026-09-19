Bradford (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bradford was limited in the Seahawks' Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions before being unable to participate Friday. The starting right guard's downgrade in participation is an unfortunate marker that he will likely not be able to suit up for Sunday's divisional contest. If Bradford is indeed inactive on game day, Christian Haynes is set to start at right guard.