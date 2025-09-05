Seahawks' Anthony Bradford: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Bradford didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to a back injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue in time to play in Week 1's divisional contest. Expect the 2023 fourth-round pick to start at right guard in Seattle on Sunday.
