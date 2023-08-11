Bradford (head) has consistently worked with the second-team offense throughout camp practices, Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 reports.

The 2023 fourth-round pick dealt with a head injury that held him out of mandatory minicamp, but he's since had time to move past the issue. Bradford drew praise from Pete Carroll after Thursday's practice, with the coach saying he "really likes what he brings" and the young guard will be "competing to play" ahead of the coming season. Carroll also told reporters that the 24-year-old will play "a bunch" in Thursday's preseason game against Minnesota.