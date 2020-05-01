Play

Seahawks' Anthony Gordon: Officially a Seahawk

Gordon has signed a contract with the Seahawks, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

A report last week from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicated Gordon was intending to sign with Seattle and that has officially come to fruition. He lands in an extremely favorable situation, as the Seahawks don't sport another quarterback on the roster behind starter Russell Wilson. This should allow Gordon a legitimate opportunity to seize a 53-man roster spot.

