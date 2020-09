Rush was promoted to the Seahawks' 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Rush has been up and down with the practice squad and 53-man roster with the Seahawks this season, seeing 15 defensive snaps in Sunday's Week 2 victory over New England. He also supplied two solo tackles, so expect the 24-year-old to have a similar role in thjis Sunday's game against Dallas.