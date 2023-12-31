site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Artie Burns: Exits game with knee injury
RotoWire Staff
Burns (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.
He sustained the injury at the beginning of the second half on kickoff coverage. He had three tackles before leaving Sunday's contest.
